Another Angelus, Another Heresy

Actually, during Eastertide, we pray the Regina Caeli at noon in lieu of the Angelus, but you get the drift. Anyway, today the pope mangled a sermon on the vine and branches narrative that is found in John 15:1-8. While he correctly noted that we, the branches, depend entirely on Jesus for life, he plopped a stinker when he stated that Jesus likewise needs us - because the trunk would be bare or some other sort of nonsense.
He completely mischaracterized the Divinity of Jesus. Jesus, being the Second Person of the Trinity, is God no less than God the Father is God. God does not need anyone or anything. He is all sufficient in Himself. He lacks nothing, thus can need nothing.
It's a pity that we need to always be on the alert for tiny little heretical zingers interspersed with the pope's words, but it is what it is. If nothing else, it teaches us to listen and to think about what is going into both our eyes and ears, to filter out the chafe and keep the good.
The man is not Catholic!ReplyDelete
The man is not pope. Francis Antipope. Pope Benedict.ReplyDelete
"It's a pity that we need to always be on the alert for tiny little heretical zingers interspersed with the pope's words, but it is what it is."ReplyDelete
[huge sigh]
You're telling me, Miss Janet. You're telling me.