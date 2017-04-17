Cardinal Wuerl Honored Gay-Promoting Priest On Good Friday

Thanks to everyone who came to the Seven Last Words at St. Matthew's Cathedral in DC and thanks to @Cardinal_Wuerl for inviting me to preach pic.twitter.com/HcikLCq8uO— James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) April 14, 2017
I believe him when he says Cardinal Wuerl invited him to St. Matthew's to preach. We might ask "why"? The question is rhetorical. Cardinal Wuerl and Father Martin clearly think very much alike on key doctrinal and moral issues. If they didn't, the Cardinal would never have asked him to preach at his Cathedral.
