Monday, April 17, 2017

Cardinal Wuerl Honored Gay-Promoting Priest On Good Friday

See the previous post below.  Now read this tweet of Father Martin's.

I believe him when he says Cardinal Wuerl invited him to St. Matthew's to preach.  We might ask "why"?  The question is rhetorical.  Cardinal Wuerl and Father Martin clearly think very much alike on key doctrinal and moral issues.  If they didn't, the Cardinal would never have asked him to preach at his Cathedral.
