Yesterday the Pope addressed the Congress of the International Forum of Catholic Action in Rome. He took the occasion to lob insults at those of us who adhere to the Traditions of the Church, as promulgated by Christ Himself and obeyed by Saints (known and unknown) these last twenty centuries.
He groused at the notion of "proselytism", equating it with coercion. Of course he contradicted one of the last commands that Christ gave to His apostles just before He ascended, to "make disciples of all the nations, baptize them in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Ghost, teach them to carry out everything I have commanded you". I urge you to read the LifeSiteNews link along with its related links as I haven't time nor stomach to rehash all the nonsense.
I will comment on one choice phrase. He said, "you cannot be more restrictive than the Church herself". Is that what he thinks of the teachings of Christ Himself with regards to faith and morals? "Restrictive"? Then he says "you cannot be more papist than the pope". If he is trying to intimate that our level of fidelity to Holy Mother Church shouldn't exceed his own, he's gravely mistaken. Ladies and gentlemen, we all have the solemn duty to ensure that each and every facet of our lives is in conformity with Church teaching. Our very salvation depends on it. I say the following in all sincerity. If we content ourselves to live our faith in conformity with the haphazard blatherings that the pope has put forth, we may place our souls in jeopardy.
Saturday, April 29, 2017
Pope Once Again Trashes Faithful Catholics
I've said it before, "We must be more Catholic than the Pope if we want to reach Heaven".ReplyDelete
Rejoice-Always; this too shall pass, all in God's good time. God's plan is in effect as we comment-and no earthly power - including those behind Jorge Mario, "world rulers of this present darkness" - can stand and face the power of God.ReplyDelete
Newman: The Praise of Men
by Fr. Juan R. Vélez Catholic Lane 26 Apr 17
": “For what glory is it, if when ye be buffeted for your faults ye shall take it patiently? But if, when ye do well and suffer for it, ye take it patiently, this is acceptable with God.” [1 Pet 2:20]”
“In the sermon The Praise of Men,1 after indicating that ridicule is a powerful weapon used by the devil, Blessed John Henry Newman describes a case in which it is the cause of much pain: when a person who had shunned religion turns by God’s grace back to the practice of religion and meets the scorn of former friends. He writes, “Nothing is more painful in the case of such persons, than the necessity often imposed upon them of acting contrary to the opinion and wishes of those with whom they have till now been intimate, —whom they have admired and followed.”
Newman does not advise such a person to break off necessarily from former friends, but he must not accept any wrongdoing. Furthermore, he warns of the suffering to be faced: “he will incur the ridicule of his companions. He will have much to bear. He must bear to be called names, to be thought a hypocrite, to be thought to be affecting something out of the way, to be thought desirous of recommending himself to this or that person. He must be prepared for malicious and untrue reports about himself; many other trials must he look for.”
Newman continues, “Let him see to it that he acts as well as professes. It will be miserable indeed if he incurs the reproach, and yet does not gain the reward.” St. Peter teaches us that bearing this reproach is pleasing to God: “For what glory is it, if when ye be buffeted for your faults ye shall take it patiently? But if, when ye do well and suffer for it, ye take it patiently, this is acceptable with God.” [1 Pet 2:20]”
"This too shall pass" provides scant comfort for those of us who are struggling to keep our Church from being ravaged from within by the shepherds who are supposed to be protecting her. We are not only enduring ridicule from our companions but from many bishops and even the pope. Such ridicule from them, on account of their high office, has the potential to deceive poor souls into perhaps forfeiting eternal life. This catastrophe cannot be overstated.Delete