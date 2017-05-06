Pope Spits At Faithful Catholics Again

Three days earlier, we heard from him again about Jesus's "tenderness" versus our "rigidity". I could be wrong, but I don't recall ever hearing about any saint going on so much about Jesus's "tenderness". I also fail to see how Jesus views our sins with tenderness. Our Lord hates sin for the dishonor it entails and for the harm it does to sinners. All this "tenderness" yammer makes Our Lord sounds like an effeminate sentimental squish. It's almost blasphemous.
These are just the latest instances of him setting up false dichotomies between "rigidity" and "meekness/tenderness". What I find particularly despicable is him accusing young Catholics of being "rigid". Let's face it; the young are dealing with a world that is literally hell-bent on dragging them from the One True Faith. They need to be strong, to be strident, to be the Church Militant. The operative word is "militant". Our Lord did not establish the Roman Catholic Church to be:
- church mellow
- church mediocre
- church meely-mouth
- church milque-toast
- church mushy
Why on earth is the pope joining the mob who seek to undermine the very salvation of our young people? In fact, he's doing that to all faithful Catholics and those who need a strong Church that does stand firmly, even rigidly, against the sinful snares and wiles of this sin-sick world.
Pray for his conversion.
Will any thoughtful, intelligent Catholic, one who loves God and the Faith and the Truth and the Way and the Life, ever be able to take this man seriously?