Pope Francis Formally Cooperates With The Mortal Sin Of Homosexual Perversions

His remarks were made in a documentary on his life that released earlier today, according to Catholic News Agency. He is calling for the legalization of gay "civil unions". Some key quotes from it are:
- "Homosexuals have a right to be part of the family. They're children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out, or made miserable because of it."
- "What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered. I stood up for that."
There is so much error in these two statements. For the sake of those who still insist on wearing rose-colored glasses with regards to ever-increasingly foul utterances pouring forth from this pope, I will elaborate, again in bullet-style.
- Yes, they have the right to a family, just as we all do. Such a family is based on one biologically-born man and one biologically-born woman united in Christian matrimony. That union is life-long, exclusive, and open to the transmission of life. Anything other than that is a mockery of a true family. No one, gay or straight, has the right to engage in any caricatures of the same. To do so is a mortal sin.
- A civil union law in this context will only have the effect of facilitating the mortal sin of homosexual relationships. If a question regards medical care or inheritance rights, there are other legal avenues for that. There is absolutely no excuse to commit sacrilege against the Sacrament of Matrimony.
- What is not being touched on, at least explicitly, is the topic of adoption rights. If anyone has a right to a family, an authentic family according to God's laws that is, it would be the innocent children. Will their rights to an authentic family be disregarded to satisfy the whims of sodomites and their partners?
We must also recall, as we read this news, that he has had a pattern of hobnobbing with perverted people without calling them to repentance, as is his duty as Vicar of Christ. Five years ago he held a private audience with a "transgender man", that is, a woman pretending to be a man, with her accomplice. When the pope visited the US five years ago, he held an audience with a former student of his, now gay, along with his accomplice. I recall these incidents to the readers' memories, for that is context in which today's news must be seen.
There are some who opine that because the pope is obviously facilitating the mortal sin of homosexual conduct, then he himself is gay. I believe that to be an unfounded leap in logic. However, when one cooperates with the mortal sin of another, he/she does share in the guilt of that other's sin. Catholic moral theology recognizes nine ways in which one can cooperate in another's sin and thus incur guilt.
Below is commentary from Taylor Marshall. He starts by saying that today is a "sad day in the history of the Catholic Church". I must agree. If you needed yet another reason to stay faithful to your daily Rosaries, hopefully this will more than suffice.
