Vatican Arm-Twisting Session For The Covid Vaccines To Occur In May

An international conference will occur between May 6-8, entitled "Exploring The Mind, Body And Soul: Unite To Prevent And Unite To Cure". Frankly, it has a New Age ring to it. These days, that is what we can expect from the Vatican, for that is who is sponsoring this gab-fest. Take a look at the description of the thing in that "about the conference" section. How many times do you see the words, "God", "Jesus", "faith", "eternal salvation". Zero-zip-nada! Ladies and gentlemen, the mission of the Church is to save souls from hell and help them towards heaven. Similarly, that is the mission of the various Vatican offices. Any other temporal concerns, good though they may be, are ancillary to eternal salvation and the worship of the One True God.
The verbosity of the mission statement is quite obvious, pompous verbal diarrhea notwithstanding. This bunch is seeking ways to cajole people into accepting the so-called corona viruses and any other medical intrusions into our bodies, preparing us for the Great Reset. Along with that, we see thinly-disguised plugs for an "equitable health system for all", that is, socialized medicine
The choice of speakers bears this out:
- Dr.
FalseyFauci, the covid guru himself
- Chelsea Clinton, who once lamented that Planned Parenthood's "services" weren't available to her grandmother (let that sink in a moment)
- Jane Goodall, studied chimpanzees, founding board member of Nonhuman Rights Project , advocate of "population control"
- Kerry Kennedy, President of Robert F Kennedy Human Rights. Why was her brother, Bob Kennedy Jr, not invited? He has been outspoken against the Covid vaccines. Maybe I just answered my own question.
- Joe Perry, lead guitarist for Aerosmith. Pray tell, just what are his qualifications to speak on medical matters?
- Cindy Crawford, model. What are her medical qualifications?
- Deepak Chopra - promoter of New Age practices. The wise Catholic will understand that many of these practices are gateways to the occult and to demonic influences
- Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, one of the main producers-distributers of the morally-tainted covid vaccines. Moderna is listed as a sponsor of this event.
- Albert Bourla, CEO Pfizer, another producer-distributer of an abortion-tainted covid vaccine
