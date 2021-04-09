Catholic Charities In Texas Caught Facilitating Child Trafficking - Call To Action At End Of Post

On April 7, conservative pundit Alex Jones saw several small children being stuffed into a luggage compartment in a car in Texas. The children were leaving a facility and were being prepared for smuggling to some seedy destination.
Jones placed himself in front of the vehicle, preventing it from driving away. Meanwhile, his crew members sought out police attention. Read more here.
Did you notice what the facility was, from which the children were being smuggled away? Yes, it was a Catholic Charities office. Are you shocked? Don't be! This sort of underhanded behavior is par for the course with them. I've written much about their shenanigans throughout the years. Their dirty deeds include:
- Taking one of their "clients" to an abortion appointment
- Coordinating needle-exchange arrangements for drug addicts.
- Their CEO Msgr John Enzler making political contributions to pro-abortion candidates
- And the list goes on
Those of us with long memories will recall how various Texas offices of Catholic Charities received millions of dollars in federal grants to "resettle refuges"; I suppose that also includes stuffing small children in a car trunk. Whatever! Gotta keep those dollars rolling in now, don't we? More of their criminal actions can be found here.
The car trunk incident happened in Donna, Texas. It appears to be in the Diocese of Brownsville Texas, headed by Bishop Daniel Flores. I would hope that a criminal investigation is underway now regarding this office of Catholic Charities. I believe child endangerment is a crime, is it not? Anyway, one can see here the song and dance that the bishop is using to cajole his flock into submitting to an immorally tainted vaccine. I am willing to bet no social distancing happened in that car trunk.
Contact Bishop Flores' office. Let him know that you are outraged that a Catholic organization in his diocese is maltreating children in such an inhumane fashion. They are in damage-control mode and have a "communications person" assigned to this. I suspect we will have to call often; let's melt their phone lines and fill their email in-boxes. Please let us all know the results of your conversation in the com box at the end of this post.
