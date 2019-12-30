You bring the crystals in,
You throw the Rosary out
You take God’s teachings and
You turn them inside out
You do the Pachamama and you throw your soul in hell
That’s what it’s all about.
You bring the idols in
Take the tabernacle out
Sing heretical songs
And you dance and prance about
You do the Pachamama and you throw your soul in hell
That’s what it’s all about
You do the Pachamama
You do the Pachamama
To throw your soul in hell
That’s what its all about.
I love it, Janet. If we didn't laugh at the lunacy we'd spend a lot of time crying. Happy New Year, friend!ReplyDelete