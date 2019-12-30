Monday, December 30, 2019

Do The Pachamama!

My blogging colleagues at Les Femmes wrote a little song to commemorate the wreckage that the pope is making of Tradition and the Faith.  They suggested doing the hokey-pokey for a warm-up.  To assist in their efforts, I have concocted a few lyrics of my own to assist in their efforts.  So here it is, to the tune of "Do The Hokey-Pokey".


You bring the crystals in,
You throw the Rosary out
You take God’s teachings and
You turn them inside out

You do the Pachamama and you throw your soul in hell
That’s what it’s all about.

You bring the idols in
Take the tabernacle out
Sing heretical songs
And you dance and prance about

You do the Pachamama and you throw your soul in hell
That’s what it’s all about

You do the Pachamama
You do the Pachamama
To throw your soul in hell
That’s what its all about.

  1. Mary Ann KreitzerDecember 30, 2019 at 10:35 PM

    I love it, Janet. If we didn't laugh at the lunacy we'd spend a lot of time crying. Happy New Year, friend!

